Road closed to recover jack-knifed lorry near Brechin
- 24 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The southbound carriageway of the A90 at Brechin has been closed to recover a lorry which jack-knifed on the road last week.
The road is closed between the A935 St Anns junction and the B966 Edzell junction.
Traffic is being diverted through Brechin while the recovery operation takes place.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the the carriageway was expected to reopen at about 12:00.