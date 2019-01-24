Two men have been charged in connection with a serious assault in Arbroath in Angus.

The incident happened in Sidney Street at about 11:45 on Wednesday morning. A man was taken to hospital shortly after the assault.

Police confirmed the men, aged 36 and 39, were arrested at an address in Strathairlie Avenue and remain in custody.

They are due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Both incidents caused considerable disruption for local residents of those areas, and we would like to thank those affected for their patience and understanding while they incidents were dealt with."