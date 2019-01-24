Police search for missing Dundee pensioner Doreen Smith
- 24 January 2019
Police are appealing for help to trace a missing Dundee pensioner.
Doreen Smith, 79, was last seen on Thursday morning.
She is described as less than 5ft, of small build and with white hair. Ms Smith walks with a wheeled zimmer frame.
Officers said Ms Smith regularly visits Dundee city centre. Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact police.