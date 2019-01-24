Tayside and Central Scotland

Police search for missing Dundee pensioner Doreen Smith

  • 24 January 2019
Doreen Smith Image copyright Police Scotland

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing Dundee pensioner.

Doreen Smith, 79, was last seen on Thursday morning.

She is described as less than 5ft, of small build and with white hair. Ms Smith walks with a wheeled zimmer frame.

Officers said Ms Smith regularly visits Dundee city centre. Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact police.

