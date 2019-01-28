Detectives probe unexplained death of man at flats
- 28 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Detectives are treating the death of man who was found critically injured at a block of flats in Dundee as "unexplained".
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at about 16:40 on Monday at Adamson Court in the Lochee area of the city.
The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A force spokeswoman said the circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation.