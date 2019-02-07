Image copyright Andrew Fairlie Image caption Andrew Fairlie died in January after a long illness

Renowned Scottish chef Andrew Fairlie, who died last month aged 55, is to have a scholarship named in is honour.

The Fairlie Scholarship has been hailed as "a career-changing opportunity" for Scotland's aspiring cooks.

It will be be awarded annually to two chefs - a man and a woman - "in light of Andrew's unwavering commitment to diversity in the kitchen".

Mr Fairlie, whose restaurant at Gleneagles Hotel had two Michelin stars, died after a long illness.

He revealed last November that he would be stepping away from the kitchen after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

The Fairlie Scholarship is being jointly sponsored by Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland, the Scottish government and Gleneagles Hotel.

Organisers said it would recognise two "outstanding" individuals who were either studying or working in Scotland.

They would have opportunities to work in an international kitchen, and to undertake placements at the Culinary Institute of America and at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles.

'Inspire next generation'

Mr Fairlie, who was the first and youngest recipient of a Roux Scholarship from world-famous chefs Albert and Michel Roux in 1984, had been working on the project with HIT before his death.

In December, he said: "I know from first-hand experience how valuable this type of development can be for all aspiring chefs.

"I am particularly excited by the fact that this opportunity will allow a male and female chef to experience a world-class scholarship which will enhance their all-round culinary knowledge.

"I hope that this will inspire the next generation of Scottish talent with the ongoing support of Gleneagles and HIT Scotland."

Michelin-star chef Tom Kerridge will be involved in the scholarship judging process, along with Masterchef winner and National Chef of Scotland, Gary McLean.

Other globally-renowned chefs are also expected to be involved.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Andrew Fairlie was taken from us far too soon. Yet his contribution - to the food industry, and to Scotland - will always be remembered. And we are determined to ensure that his legacy endures."

From student to master

Image caption Mr Fairlie's Gleneagles restaurant received its first Michelin star after only eight months

Andrew Fairlie was the first winner of the Roux Scholarship in 1984, aged 20, and went on to judge the competition.

He opened his own restaurant within the Gleneagles Hotel in 2001. It received its first Michelin star eight months later.

The restaurant was awarded a fourth AA rosette in 2004, followed by its second Michelin star in 2006.

In the same year Mr Fairlie was named AA Chef's Chef of the Year.

Mr Fairlie was named a Relais & Chateaux Grand Chef, one of only seven in the UK, in November 2011.