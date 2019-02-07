Image copyright Julie Howden Image caption Robert Graham (L) and Aldi's Graham Nicolson said the deal is worth an estimated £55m

Bridge of Allan based Graham's The Family Dairy has signed a new five-year partnership with Aldi worth an estimated £55m.

The investment extends the dairy's existing partnership with the supermarket chain to supply its 85 Scottish stores.

Aldi said the deal was part of its "wider commitment to supporting Scottish farmers and sourcing high quality local produce."

Graham's has supplied Aldi since 2010.

The dairy's managing director Robert Graham said the contract was the company's largest to date.

'Highest quality'

He said: "Since 2010, we have enjoyed a close working relationship with Aldi and we are delighted to have agreed a new five-year deal to extend this partnership to the end of 2023.

"It is also very positive news for our farming partners and around 700 colleagues across Scotland."

Aldi Scotland group buying director Graham Nicolson said: "Scottish milk and dairy products are among the highest quality in the world, and we hope that by working closely with local farms it will help sustain and grow this vital industry."