A 39-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a man in Perth by stabbing him on the head and body.

Prosecutors allege William Rose, of Glasgow, left George Collins, 31, severely injured and permanently disfigured.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the city's Viewfield Place on Sunday.

Mr Rose made no plea and was remanded in custody.

A petition alleges Mr Rose and co-accused Kerri Anne Shaw, 21, resisted 10 police officers who tried to arrest them by refusing to let them enter a property in Viewfield Place.

Mr Rose also faces an allegation that he assaulted Denise Mulvihill by pushing her on the body and causing her to fall.

He is also alleged to have attempted to pervert the course of justice by washing a knife to destroy evidence, refusing to give fingerprints and DNA, and refusing to be medically examined.

Ms Shaw, who was allegedly on bail at the time of the offences, made no plea and was released on bail with a special condition not to approach Mr Collins.