Image caption Jim Spence graduated from Dundee University in 1986

Sports writer and broadcaster Jim Spence has been announced as the new rector of Dundee University.

Mr Spence, who graduated in law from the university in 1986, will take on the role from 1 August.

He was elected unopposed and succeeds round-the-world cyclist and adventurer Mark Beaumont, who served one term as rector.

Mr Spence said he was "more than a little surprised" but "deeply honoured" at the appointment.

He said: "I have a strong connection to the university, having studied there, and as everyone who knows me would realise I am a passionate advocate for this great city of Dundee.

"I will do everything I can to help the students and the wider university community, of which I am proud to be a part."

Mr Spence was nominated for the role by former president of Dundee University Students' Association Sean O'Connor.

He said: "Jim is well known for his work in sports broadcasting, but as someone who also has a long background in education as a college lecturer he understands the issues that students and the education sector face."

The rector is elected to serve the students' interests, including at the University Court, the governing body of the institution.