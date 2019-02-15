Police have appealed for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy was indecently assaulted at a bus stop in Dundee.

The incident happened on Pitkerro Road close to Baxter Park between 15:25 and 15:40 on Wednesday.

Detectives said the boy was not injured, but had been upset by the incident.

Officers want to trace a male teenager who was in the area at the time and was wearing a dark blue jacket or blazer, and tie.

Police said the teenager had black hair, swept to the side at the front, dark skin and dark eyes.

Officers also want to trace a woman with red hair who was walking with three young children at the time.

Det Con Matt Millar said: "The young boy was not injured in any way, however this has understandably been an upsetting incident for him and a thorough investigation to establish the full set of circumstances is ongoing.

"Incidents of this type are extremely rare and we have had no other similar reports at this time."