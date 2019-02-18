Image copyright Forth Ports Image caption The new base is expected to open at the port early next year

A new £5m recycling and decommissioning and recycling base for the Port of Dundee has been announced.

Aberdeen-based John Lawrie Group has reached an agreement with Forth Ports to develop a two-acre site at the port.

The site will be used to dismantle offshore equipment from oil and gas decommissioning projects and metal processing.

The facility will initially employ ten people and is scheduled to be operational by early next year.

Both John Lawrie Group and Forth Ports have invested in the project.

'Sustainable economy'

John Lawrie Group operates metal recycling facilities in Aberdeen, Montrose, Evanton, and Lerwick, and has previously carried out decommissioning work in Dundee.

The company's managing director Dave Weston said: "Over the coming 12 months we will be working closely with all of the relevant authorities and licensing bodies as we finalise plans for this development in Dundee.

"Our aim is to maximise the amount of materials that are reused and recycled, in order to minimise the volume of waste sent to landfill, helping to create a greener and more sustainable economy."

David Webster, Forth Ports' senior port manager for Dundee and Leith, said: "We are excited to be working with John Lawrie Group to develop this new decommissioning facility.

"We have worked closely together on a number of projects and the company's commitment to reuse and recycling and its strong track record is evident."