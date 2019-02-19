Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Douglas Road at the junction of Kemnay Place

A three-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being injured in a hit-and-run incident in Dundee.

The incident happened on Douglas Road at the junction of Kemnay Place shortly after 18:00 on Monday.

Police said a Ford Focus collided with the girl, who was not seriously injured, but the driver did not stop at the scene.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle was later traced and has been charged with road traffic offences.