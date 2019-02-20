Image copyright PPA Image caption Christopher Gallagher admitted three charges at Perth Sheriff Court

A man who shot a crossbow from his window and threatened to behead health centre staff with an axe has been jailed for a year.

A court heard Christopher Gallagher fired arrows at a shed from his home in New Alyth, Perthshire.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that Gallagher also made threats to staff at Alyth Health Centre

Gallagher, 26, admitted three charges committed between October 2017 and March last year.

Depute fiscal Bill Kermode told the court: "He approached the reception and was extremely angry and agitated.

"The accused told a member of staff he was holding an axe and was prepared to chop heads off if he didn't get any help.

"The doctor arrived and also saw the axe. The doctor approached and asked for the axe which the accused handed over."

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis said: "His lack of engagement with mental health treatment may increase the risk of paranoid delusions.

"I'm not questioning that he may well have psychiatric issues, but he's gone into a health centre with an axe and threatened two middle-aged females.

"It is little wonder these members of staff were extremely frightened."