Tayside and Central Scotland

Police hunt supermarket ram raiders

  • 21 February 2019
Scotmid Coupar Angus Image copyright Google

Police have appealed for information after a ram raid on a supermarket in Coupar Angus.

A dark, older-style, Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to back through the front doors of Scotmid in George Street at about 02:50.

Detectives said they want to trace three men who were in the vehicle at the time.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites