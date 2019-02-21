Teenager arrested after boy, 12, sexually assaulted in Dundee
- 21 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy at a bus stop in Dundee.
The incident happened on Pitkerro Road close to Baxter Park between 15:25 and 15:40 on 13 February.
Detectives said the boy was not injured, but had been upset by the incident.
Police said they have arrested a 15-year-old boy and inquiries are continuing.