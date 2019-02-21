A teenager has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy at a bus stop in Dundee.

The incident happened on Pitkerro Road close to Baxter Park between 15:25 and 15:40 on 13 February.

Detectives said the boy was not injured, but had been upset by the incident.

Police said they have arrested a 15-year-old boy and inquiries are continuing.