Council tax rises set at budget meetings

Image caption Council tax in Dundee will increase by 3%

Four councils in Tayside and central Scotland have set their budgets for the forthcoming financial year.

Councillors in Perth and Kinross, and Stirling have approved 4% increases in council tax, while Dundee and Angus will raise council tax by 3%.

The decisions to increase council tax were made at budget meetings this week.

Falkirk Council will hold their budget meeting on Wednesday, while Clackmannanshire Council has yet to set a date for its meeting.