V&A Dundee to host BBC Antiques Roadshow

Image caption Fiona Bruce and the Antiques Roadshow team will visit Dundee in June

Dundee's V&A Museum of Design will host BBC Antiques Roadshow for an episode of the programme in June.

Host Fiona Bruce and the show's team of experts will present the show from the museum and nearby Slessor Gardens.

Antiques Roadshow, which has been running for 42 years, is regularly watched on Sunday evenings by around six million people.

Dundee's V&A Museum opened in September and has attracted more than 400,000 visitors.

Antiques Roadshow last filmed in Dundee in 2008. The standout item was a clock estimated to be worth up to £10,000.

Image copyright Hufton Crow Image caption V&A Dundee has attracted more than 400,000 visitors since September

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said he was "delighted" to welcome the show to Dundee.

He said: "V&A Dundee is an ideal host for what promises to be a great occasion.

"We are continuing to move from strength to strength and people are fast becoming aware that Dundee is a really cool place to live, work and visit.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what antiques are brought along and the stories they bring with them."

The show will be filmed throughout V&A Dundee and the city's waterfront park space, Slessor Gardens on 23 June.

Entry is free, with no tickets or pre-registration required.