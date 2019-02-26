Teenagers put wheelie bin on railway track

Image copyright Google

Police have appealed for information after two teenagers put a wheelie bin on a railway track in Angus.

British Transport Police (BTP) attended Carnoustie Railway Station at 19:00 on 21 February after a train driver reported trespassers on the line.

Network Rail said the incident delayed an Edinburgh to Aberdeen train which was in the area at the time.

A BTP spokeswoman said the two teenagers had left the scene before officers arrived.