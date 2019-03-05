Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Redmond Taylor was caught on camera as he walked in Torwood

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who has been missing since leaving a hospital three weeks ago.

Redmond Taylor walked out of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert at about 12:30 on Tuesday 12 February.

He was caught on camera as he walked in the nearby Torwood area about an hour later.

The 26-year-old, who lives in Alloa and has links to the Tullibody area, has not been in contact with his family or returned home since.

Police in Forth Valley have urged anyone in the Torwood or Glenbervie areas who may have information which could be relevant to come forward.

'Significant concerns'

Mr Taylor is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and stubble.

He was wearing a black long-sleeved top, dark-coloured jeans, grey trainers and was carrying a white bag.

Sgt Jo Moffat, of Alloa police station, said: "It's now been three weeks since Redmond was last seen and we have significant concerns for his welfare.

"I want to thank the communities of Forth Valley for their support and assistance with our inquiries so far.

"We're now urging anyone who lives in Torwood or Glenbervie or has visited these areas in recent weeks, perhaps using the nearby wooded areas for walking or recreational activities, to contact us if they may have seen Redmond or found any clothing similar to that which he was last seen wearing."