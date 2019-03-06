Image copyright The Mowat Family/PA Image caption Convicted murderer Michael Mowat died in hospital after police were called to the jail

A prisoner who stabbed a convicted killer to death in jail has been sentenced to 12 years.

Steven McIvor, 34, attacked Michael Mowat in HMP Glenochil in February last year.

McIvor used a home-made knife to repeatedly strike the 46 year-old murderer.

Post office robber McIvor claimed he only lashed out with the blade as he feared he was about to be attacked by Mowat.

The 34-year-old had stood trial at the High Court in Glasgow accused of murder.

But he was instead convicted of the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

Murdered friend

Mowat was in Glenochil having been jailed for murdering a friend in 2001.

McIvor told jurors Mowat was apparently one of the "top boys" in the prison.

Mowat had been friends behind bars with Garry Clampett, who was later murdered in Aberdeenshire in 2017.

The trial heard McIvor went on to have a "fall-out" in Glenochil with a relative of Clampett.

The row was said to have annoyed Mowat, who was apparently protective of this man.

McIvor claimed Mowat soon began making "threats" to him.

Heart damage

McIvor told jurors: "He looked towards me and said: 'I am stabbing the life out of you'.

"He then put his hand in his waistband. I thought he might kill me."

It was then McIvor lashed out with the weapon he had. One of the blows struck a major blood vessel, causing heart damage.

McIvor went on to hide the weapon in a toilet.

McIvor's jail term will only begin after he has finished the seven-year sentence he received in 2017.

Lord Matthews said Mowat was "no stranger to violence" but that his loss would still be "keenly felt" by family.