Man dies after Forfar business park accident
- 15 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 29-year-old man has died after an accident at a business park in Angus.
Emergency services were called to the Orchardbank Business Park in Forfar at 10:30 on Friday.
Firefighters said they used heavy lifting equipment during the incident which involved an oil tanker.
The man's family has been informed, and the Health and Safety Executive will investigate. Police said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.