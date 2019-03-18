Image copyright PPA Image caption Stuart Lymer was arrested at Perth Railway Station

A man who was injured in a police van in Perth has admitted having a knife before the incident.

Stuart Lymer, 45, was searched by officers but was injured after being put in the van with another person who had not been searched.

Lymer and a teenage girl were travelling on a train from England when they were arrested by police officers.

The incident is the subject of a Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) investigation.

Lymer admitted having a knife at Perth Railway Station on 5 March last year.

David Holmes, defending told Perth Sheriff Court: "He received a significant injury as a result of this matter.

"There had been an investigation over an attempted murder.

"We had been awaiting the outcome of the Crown's deliberations in relation to that other party."

Restraining order

The teenager, who had been reported as a missing person, has not appeared in court in connection with any alleged offence.

Depute fiscal Matthew Kerr said: "The accused was searched prior to entering a police vehicle and from within a bag in his possession a craft knife was recovered."

Sheriff Keith O'Mahoney deferred sentence on Lymer for the preparation of social work reports.

Lymer, from Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, was jailed for four months in England and given a five-year restraining order last week after admitting taking a child away from their guardian or responsible person in March last year.

A spokesman for the Crown Office said the case against the teenage girl was still "under consideration".