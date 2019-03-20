Image copyright Google Image caption The road is closed northbound between junctions 9 and 10

Police have closed the M90 motorway northbound just south of Perth after a multi-vehicle crash.

The collision happened between junctions 9 and 10 at about 13:50 on Wednesday.

Reports suggested between three and five vehicles may be involved.

Police said there were several injuries but none were thought to be life-threatening and the road would remain closed until the incident was cleared.