British Transport Police have appealed for information after a woman was subjected to a "prolonged and repeated" sexual assault on a train.

The incident happened on the Edinburgh Park to Dunblane service between 22:45 and 23:25 on Wednesday.

The man sat next to the woman, engaged her in small talk, and then blocked her in her seat before assaulting her.

He then followed the woman and continued to sexually assault her after she left the train at Stirling.

The man was described as white, slim to medium build, with short dark hair, and wearing a green jacket and chino trousers.