A woman who died after her car left the M9 at Cambusbarron and struck a tree has been named as Erin Dewar from Montrose.

The 28-year-old was discovered by a lorry driver who spotted a light from her vehicle at about 22:30 on 13 March.

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died the following day.

Her family said they were "heartbroken at the loss of Erin, a mummy, daughter, sister and friend."

A family statement released through Police Scotland said: "Her death has come as a complete shock to us all and we will miss her dearly.

"We would like to thank all emergency services involved and, of course, the driver of the lorry that stayed with her whilst they tried to save her life."

The northbound carriageway was closed for more than seven hours while investigations were conducted at the scene.

Police said inquiries were continuing into the circumstances surrounding the collision.