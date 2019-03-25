Police investigate fires at old hospital near Dundee
- 25 March 2019
Police are investigating multiple fires at a derelict hospital near Dundee which they suspect were started deliberately.
Fire crews were called to the site of the old Strathmartine Hospital just before 19:00 on Sunday.
Police said there were "multiple small fires within derelict buildings".
The site, which was also previously an orphanage for people with learning difficulties, has been empty for 15 years.
It has been regularly targeted by vandals.