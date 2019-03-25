Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Charleston Drive in Dundee

A child has been taken to hospital after being hurt in a crash in Dundee.

Emergency services including a trauma team were called to Charleston Drive at about 15:30, following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Paramedics took a child under the age of 10 to Ninewells Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police closed the road between Spey Drive and Earn Crescent while investigations were carried out. They advised motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 15:28 hours to attend a road traffic incident at Charleston Drive, Dundee.

"We despatched a trauma team, a paramedic response unit and an ambulance crew to the scene and we transported a child under-10 to Ninewells Hospital."