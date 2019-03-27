Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Gordon Diduca was attacked by Little at a flat in Dundee's Dundonald Court

A 32-year-old man who stabbed a man to death after claiming he was spying on him has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

Charles Little attacked 24-year-old Gordon Diduca after showing up at a neighbour's flat in Dundee armed with a bow and arrow.

Little accused Mr Diduca of spying and claimed he was partly responsible for him losing his girlfriend and his job.

Little admitted culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Matthews told him: "At the end of the day, you caused the death of Mr Diduca.

"The loss, in particular to his sister, is incalculable. Nothing that I can do will set that right."

Murder charge

Little, who was originally charged with murder, will be supervised for a further two years on his release.

The court had heard that Mr Diduca was at a friend's home in Dundonald Court, Dundee, on 24 September 2017.

When Little appeared at the door with the bow and arrow, he was said to have been "rabbling".

He fired an arrow which narrowly missed Mr Diduca, before stabbing him.