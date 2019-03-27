Image copyright KINGDOM NEWS AGENCY Image caption Mr Cavola died on the Rossie Esate, near Inchture, on Monday

An Italian businessman was shot dead on a Scots country estate in a "tragic accident", it has emerged.

Marco Cavola, 42, was shooting pigeons on a break with two friends when a rifle was accidentally discharged.

The construction firm owner suffered fatal gunshot wounds on the Rossie Estate in the Carse of Gowrie, Perth and Kinross, at about 11:30 on Monday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after the incident was reported but Mr Cavola could not be saved.

It is understood his death is being treated as an accident. A post-mortem examination is to take place as part of the police investigation.

The estate, close to the A90 Perth to Dundee road, was sealed off on Monday as police and forensic examiners investigated. It has since reopened.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Cavola is believed to have been shooting pigeons with two friends on the estate

Reports in Italy said Mr Cavola lived in Lariano, about 30 miles from Rome, and was in Scotland with two friends on a mini-break.

He is survived by a wife, daughters aged 12 and 14 and a seven-year-old son.

Tributes were paid to him online as news of the tragedy reached his home country.

It is understood Mr Cavola was a keen hunter - with many pictures on his Facebook page showing him on previous expeditions hunting wild boar, birds and rabbits.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm a man has died following an incident near Kinnaird, Carse of Gowrie, on Monday March 25.

"There was no threat to the public and the incident was contained to the immediate area.

"Inquiries are at an early stage and are continuing, and the man's next of kin have been informed."