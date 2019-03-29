Man charged after biker injured in Stirling car crash
- 29 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with careless driving following a crash involving a car and a motorbike in Stirling on Thursday.
Police said the 22-year-old female rider of the bike was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Emergency services were called to Back O Hill Road at about 19:30.
The road was closed until about 21:20 to allow for a police investigation.