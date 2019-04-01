Main Dundee to Aberdeen road blocked after morning crash
- 1 April 2019
The main road between Dundee and Aberdeen was subject to major disruption after a crash on Monday morning.
The A90 was partially blocked northbound between Luthermuir and Keithock after a collision between a van and a car just before 09:30.
Northbound lanes were restricted as police dealt with the incident.
Drivers were urged to approach the area with caution. It is not believed anyone was seriously hurt.
*UPDATE* 10:35#A90 northbound lane 1 of 2 is closed north of Stracathro Services due to an RTC, police are on scene. https://t.co/Ug2mY92WQ9— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 1, 2019
