Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven Donaldson's body was found near Kirriemuir

A man allegedly murdered by his ex-girlfriend wanted her to repay £3,000 after they split up, a trial has heard.

Paige Jolly, 19, said that her friend Tasmin Glass, 20 told her that Steven Donaldson asked for the money shortly before his death in June 2018.

Miss Jolly said Ms Glass told her that her mother was going to give Mr Donaldson the money because she did not want to meet him.

Ms Glass, Steven Dickie, and Callum Davidson deny murdering Mr Donaldson.

They are alleged to have assaulted him at a play park in Kirriemuir before setting him on fire at Loch Of Kinnordy Nature Reserve in June last year.

Transfer money

Miss Jolly, a friend of Ms Glass, told the High Court in Edinburgh: "She said it was something to do about three grand of his money.

"He said he was wanting the money back and her mum was going to do it.

"She said she was going to transfer it into her mum's account so she could give it to him."

Miss Jolly also told the jury that she had been in a short relationship with Ms Glass's co-accused Steven Dickie.

She said that she also got to know co-accused Callum Davidson during that time.

The court heard that before going out with Mr Dickie, she had a relationship with a man called Philip Coventry.

She said that she broke up with Mr Coventry and they did not keep on good terms.

Miss Jolly told prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC that Callum Davidson spoke to her about the situation.

Miss Jolly said: "He said that if I gave him £400, he'd sort Philip out."

When Ms Edwards asked the witness who made the offer, Miss Jolly replied: "Callum."

The prosecution lawyer asked Miss Jolly how she felt about Mr Davidson's alleged offer, and she replied: "I was just shocked."

The charges

The three accused are alleged to have assaulted Mr Donaldson at the Peter Pan Play Park in Kirriemuir by repeatedly striking him with "unknown instruments".

The prosecution argue that Mr Donaldson was then "incapacitated" before being taken to Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve car park.

Once at the park, the Crown claims that Mr Donaldson was struck on the head and body with a knife, baseball bat, or similar instruments.

The accused are then alleged to have set fire to Mr Donaldson and to his car.

Mr Dickie and Mr Davidson also face a number of other charges including assaults and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The three accused deny all the charges. The trial continues.