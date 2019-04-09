Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven Donaldson's body was found near Kirriemuir

A forensic scientist has told a murder trial how a "fire-damaged" body was found next to a car which had been set alight.

Louise Sonstebo, 44, was called to the Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve in Kirriemuir, Angus, after a body was discovered there on 7 June 2018.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how she saw blood-staining in the car park.

Callum Davidson, 24, Steven Dickie, 24, and Tasmin Glass, 20, deny murdering 27-year-old Steven Donaldson.

Ms Sonstebo said she noticed marks on the ground to indicate that the human remains were hauled along the ground.

And she concluded that "the body had become fire-damaged because it was placed so close to the car".

'Completely charred'

She was giving evidence on the seventh day of proceedings against Ms Glass, Mr Dickie and Mr Davidson.

The accused, who are all from the Kirriemuir area, deny murdering Ms Glass's former boyfriend Steven Donaldson, of Arbroath, between 6 and 7 June last year.

Ms Sonstebo told the court she attended the car park on 7 June to assist police.

She said she noticed blood-staining at the entrance of the car park and marks which indicated the body had been dragged along the car park.

She added that both legs of the corpse had been "completely charred", saying: "There was nothing of the heels or the lower legs."

Jurors were also shown aerial footage of the body lying beside a burned-out vehicle.

Prosecutors claim that between 6 and 7 June 2018, Mr Dickie, Mr Davidson and Ms Glass arranged to meet Mr Donaldson at the Peter Pan Play park in Kirriemuir and repeatedly struck him with "unknown weapons".

Heavy-bladed instrument

It is alleged that Mr Donaldson was then "incapacitated" before the accused took him to the nearby Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve car park.

Once at the park, the Crown claims that Mr Donaldson was struck on the head and body with a knife, a baseball bat, or similar instruments.

The accused are then alleged to have struck Mr Donaldson on the head and neck with an "unknown heavy-bladed instrument".

They are then alleged to have set fire to Mr Donaldson and to his car.

Mr Dickie and Mr Davidson also face a number of other charges including assaults and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The three accused have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial, before judge Lord Pentland, continues.