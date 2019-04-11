Image copyright Google Image caption Two meters in the East Port car park were targeted

Police have appealed for information after a "substantial" sum of money was stolen from three parking meters in Dundee.

Two meters in East Port car park and one in nearby Queen Street were broken into between 20:30 and 21:00 on Monday.

The three parking meters are close to the city's Olympia leisure centre.

Officers said the two East Port machines are visible from North Marketgait and Blackscroft, which would have been busy at the time.