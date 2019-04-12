Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven Donaldson's body was found in a nature reserve car park near Kirriemuir

A murder co-accused was seen on CCTV taking a "leisurely" bicycle ride on the night he allegedly killed a man, a trial has heard.

Police officer David Budd told a jury that he saw Callum Davidson riding the bike through Kirriemuir.

A trial heard that Det Con Budd saw Mr Davidson as he studied CCTV footage during the investigation.

Mr Davidson, Steven Dickie and Tasmin Glass deny murdering Steven Donaldson last June in the Angus town.

The detective gave evidence to prosecution lawyer Ashley Edwards QC as jurors were played clips of the footage.

Det Con Budd said he concluded that the man seen riding a bicycle shortly before 02:00 was Callum Davidson.

He said the style of riding was at "a leisurely pace."

Det Con Budd said: "He's moving from side to side on a bike. He's not in a hurry."

The detective said he took a witness statement from Mr Davidson at 01:30 the following day.

Short conversation

In the statement, Mr Davidson said that he had spent the previous evening swimming at a nearby beauty spot.

He said that Ms Glass and Mr Dickie were also there, but the latter did not participate because he was wearing motorcycle leathers.

He told the detective that after swimming, Ms Glass dropped Steven Dickie and himself off at Mr Dickie's house.

The court heard that Mr Dickie went in to collect "four to five" cans of lager.

Det Con Budd said Mr Davidson told him that he and his co-accused spent around "10 to 15 minutes" at the Peter Pan play park in Kirriemuir.

The detective said Mr Davidson told him they had a short conversation with a man at the play park before leaving.

Referring to Ms Glass, Mr Davidson told police: "Her mum wanted her in. I've no idea where she went after she dropped us off."

The trial continues.