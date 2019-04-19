Image copyright National Wallace Monument Image caption There are new displays in the monument's three galleries

The National Wallace Monument is reopening following a refurbishment of its exhibition galleries to celebrate the landmark's 150th anniversary.

Work to transform all three floors of the monument near Stirling has been going on since February.

For the first time, visitors will be able to see the sculptures of Scottish heroines Maggie Keswick Jencks and Mary Slessor in the new Hall of Heroes.

The Maggie's Centres co-founder and the Dundonian missionary won a public vote.

An animated film, titled Wallace - A Hero in The Making, will be playing in the Hall of Arms.

Battle of Stirling Bridge

And in the highest gallery, The Royal Chamber, a new viewfinder will reveal how the landscape around the Abbey Craig appeared to Wallace in the 13th Century.

Wallace led the Scottish army to The Battle of Stirling Bridge there on 11 September 1297.

Zillah Jamieson, chairwoman of Stirling District Tourism, said the aim of the refurbishment was "to tell the story of William Wallace better than it has ever been told in the past".

She said: "The upgraded exhibition spaces will resonate with modern audiences from all over the world, through dynamic storytelling and digital enhancements.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming visitors to these exciting new exhibition spaces, and we are honoured to play our part in preserving the legacy of William Wallace for generations to come."