Image copyright Google Image caption The man and woman were walking on Bridgend Road, Avonbridge, when they were attacked by the dog

A man and a woman are receiving hospital treatment after being attacked by a dog.

The incident happened at abut 23:00 on Saturday in Avonbridge as the 22-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were walking in the area.

Police said the dog attacked them and left the pair with serious hand and face injuries.

Both victims remain in Forth Valley Royal Hospital and inquiries are ongoing to trace the dog and its owner.

Sgt David Bellingham, of Falkirk Police Station, said: "This is a very serious incident of an apparently dangerous and out of control dog attacking two members of the public and leaving them badly hurt.

"We want to trace the animal and those who care for it as soon as possible and would urge anyone who saw what happened to contact police immediately."