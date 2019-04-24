Image caption Steven Donaldson's body was found in a nature reserve car park near Kirriemuir

A murder accused has told a trial that he lied to police because he did not want to be "labelled a grass" and cause trouble for his friend.

Steven Dickie told a jury that he was "dishonest" in statements given to police officers investigating the death of Steven Donaldson.

He said he did not want co-accused Callum Davidson to know that he had spoken to police.

Mr Dickie, Mr Davidson, and Tasmin Glass all deny murder.

Mr Donaldson's body was found in the car park of a nature reserve near Kirriemuir, Angus, last June.

Mr Dickie told his lawyer Ian Duguid QC that there were inaccuracies in the statements he provided to police.

He said: "I didn't want to be labelled a grass.

"I didn't want him knowing that I was talking to the police.

"I didn't want him to call me a grass. I didn't want to open my mouth and get anybody into trouble."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Two men and a woman are accused of murdering Steven Donaldson

The court heard that on the night of the alleged attack, Mr Dickie and Mr Davidson were sitting in Miss Glass's Vauxhall Corsa.

The jury heard that she was on her way to meet Mr Donaldson and that she allegedly asked the two men to step out of the car because "she didn't want the boy to see us in the car".

Mr Dickie said in earlier evidence that he and Mr Davidson walked to where Miss Glass was meeting Mr Donaldson, who was sitting in his white BMW car.

He told Mr Davidson's advocate Jonathan Crowe that Miss Glass made a call to his phone and screamed "he's here".

Mr Dickie told Mr Crowe that he saw Mr Davidson dive into Mr Donaldson's car.

He said the white BMW did a "J turn type of thing" before driving away.

He said Mr Davidson was in the car at the time.

Mr Dickie said: "I didn't really think he was going to disappear in the car."

Mr Dickie told the court that Callum Davidson later told him he gave "the boy a hiding".

The trial continues.