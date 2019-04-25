Image copyright PPA Image caption Stuart Lymer was arrested at Perth Railway Station

A man who was seriously injured in a police van in Perth has been given a community sentence after admitting having a knife before the incident.

Stuart Lymer, 45, was searched by officers but was injured after being put in the van with a teenager who had not been searched.

Lymer and the girl were on a train from England when they were arrested.

He was placed under supervision for 12 months and ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

The incident is the subject of a Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) investigation.

Perth Sheriff Court was told the incident was originally investigated as attempted murder but that no further action would be taken against the teenager.

Lymer admitted having a knife at Perth Railway Station on 5 March last year.

Lymer, from Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, was jailed for four months in England and given a five-year restraining order last month after admitting taking a child away from their guardian or responsible person in March last year.