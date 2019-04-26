Image caption Steven Donaldson's body was found in a nature reserve car park near Kirriemuir

A man accused of murder has denied fabricating a claim that his best friend killed an offshore worker out of "jealous anger".

Callum Davidson said he had not made up a claim that Steven Dickie killed Steven Donaldson because he was jealous of his relationship with Tasmin Glass.

Mr Davidson, Mr Dickie and Ms Glass are accused of attacking Mr Donaldson in a Kirriemuir play park and setting fire to him and his car at a nature reserve.

All three deny murder.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Mr Davidson, 24, say that it was not the first time Mr Dickie, also 24, had an issue when it came to "love rivals".

Under cross-examination, Mr Davidson told Mr Dickie's lawyer Ian Duguid QC that he had not wanted to get involved with Mr Dickie's personal life.

Two men and a woman are accused of murdering Steven Donaldson

Mr Duguid said this was untrue and that Mr Davidson was a "gratuitously violent" man who killed Mr Donaldson.

Mr Davidson denied this.

On Thursday the court heard Mr Davidson claim that he saw Mr Dickie strike Mr Donaldson at least 12 times.

He then said he could see Mr Dickie holding a knife and that there was blood on his hands.

Mr Duguid said: "You're saying the reason for Steven Dickie to kill Steven Donaldson was out of jealous anger?"

Mr Davidson replied: "Yep."

Mr Duguid replied: "You've just fabricated this story. It's a fabrication."

Mr Davidson replied: "No it's not."

'Couple's politics'

Mr Davidson said that there had been issues involving Mr Dickie's personal life in the past.

He added: "It's not the first time one thing has led to another when it comes to Steven's love rivals.

"I don't get into couple's politics - especially with Steven. It's never ending.

"Steven was getting moody. He wasn't happy about her going to meet the boy."

Mr Davidson was giving evidence on the 17th day of proceedings against himself, Mr Dickie and Miss Glass.

The trio, of Kirriemuir, Angus, deny murdering Mr Donaldson, of Arbroath, Angus, at locations in their hometown on June 6 and June 7 last year.

The trial, before judge Lord Pentland, continues.