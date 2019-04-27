Appeal over pedestrian struck by car in Dundee
- 27 April 2019
Police want to trace a pedestrian who was struck by a car in Dundee.
The man is believed to have been injured in the road accident on Friday afternoon but he left the scene before police arrived.
He was involved in a collision with an Audi on Arbroath Road at Victoria Street shortly before 12:30. The vehicle did stop.
Police said the injured man was about 5ft 6in, of stocky build with grey hair.
He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a bright blue jacket.