Image caption Co- accused Tasmin Glass denies murdering her former boyfriend Steven Donaldson

A woman accused of murdering a former boyfriend has told a trial that she did not see him on the night of his death.

Tasmin Glass said she went to meet Steven Donaldson at a car park in Kirriemuir but he was not there.

Ms Glass told the trial she had "never been involved in violence" and had never gone through a "third party" to inflict violence.

Steven Dickie, Callum Davidson, and Ms Glass deny murder.

They are accused of killing Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir in June last year.

Ms Glass, 20, told the High Court in Edinburgh that as she was leaving the Kirrie Hill car park she phoned Mr Dickie to tell him that Mr Donaldson was not there and she was going home.

Ms Glass said she had asked Mr Dickie if he would speak to Mr Donaldson if she and her former boyfriend started to argue.

She said: "He was only going to speak to Steven if I asked him to, if I needed him to."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven Donaldson's body was found beside a nature reserve in Angus

Ms Glass said she first met Mr Donaldson at a motorbike event in 2017 and they later began a relationship.

She said he bought a car for her use, which was in his name.

Ms Glass said she paid the car's insurance, and £5,470 was paid into her bank account after it was written off following an accident.

She said Mr Donaldson had asked her for money from the insurance payout and about £1,000 remained to be paid back to him by spring 2018.

Ms Glass said she started to see Mr Dickie and her relationship with Mr Donaldson had ended.

Her counsel Mark Stewart QC asked: "It is suggested, I think, you formed a plan with Mr Dickie and or Mr Davidson, both of them, either of them, to do harm by way of violence to Steven Donaldson on 6 June.

"Standing there, in front of his family, your family, this jury, did you do that?".

Ms Glass replied: "No, I didn't."

Mr Stewart asked: "For £1,000 would you enter into a pact to hurt somebody?".

Ms Glass replied: "No, I wouldn't do that for any money."

The trial continues.