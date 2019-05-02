Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Annalise Johnstone's body was discovered in woodland in May 2018

A man and woman have gone on trial accused of murdering the man's sister by stabbing her in the neck.

Jordan Johnstone, 25, and Angela Newlands, 19, are accused of killing Annalise Johnstone at the Maggie's Wall Memorial near Dunning in May 2018.

It is also alleged that Mr Johnstone and Ms Newlands attempted to defeat the ends of justice.

Both accused denied the allegations on the first day of the trial at the High Court in Livingston.

A jury heard agreed evidence that the cause of Miss Johnstone's death was a deep puncture wound to her neck which severed vital veins and arteries and caused death within a few minutes.

The prosecution and defence also confirmed that Mr Johnstone's car was near the monument at the time Miss Johnstone was attacked.

The trial continues.