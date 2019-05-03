A man has admitted cutting off a disabled woman's hand with a knife at her home in Dundee.

Stephen Brisbane, 34, pleaded guilty to severing 62-year-old Sandra McGowan's right hand and taking it away with him.

He admitted a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment and to the danger of life committed in February 2018.

Sentence was deferred on Brisbane until later this month at the High Court in Glasgow.

Allegations that Brisbane caused Ms McGowan to fall from her wheelchair onto the ground and that he robbed her of a ring were dropped by prosecutors.