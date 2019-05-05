Image copyright @Capiielaw Image caption Drivers reported long delays on the diversion route

An 81-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on the A9 in Perthshire.

The collision on the stretch between Dowally and Ballinluig happened just before 13:00 on Sunday.

Police Scotland later confirmed that an 81-year-old woman had died.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident. A diversion route was in place but there were reports of long tailbacks.