Image caption Forensics officers are working at the scene

Two men have died and two others were injured after a wall collapsed at a farm between Linlithgow and Falkirk.

The incident happened at Myrehead Farm in Whitecross at about 10:10.

Local road closures have been put in place while emergency services remain at the scene.

One of the injured men has been flown by air ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, while the other has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Neither of the men in hospital is thought to have life-threatening injuries.

Image caption The incident happened on land at Whitecross

Ch Insp Damian Armstrong of Police Scotland said: "My thoughts and sympathies are with the families of those affected by this incident and a multi-agency inquiry at the farm is ongoing.

"If anyone believes they have any relevant information that may be of use to this investigation then please come forward."

The Health and Safety Executive have been informed of the incident.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded at 10.11am on Monday, May 6 with emergency service partners to a farm in the Falkirk area following reports of a collapsed wall.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of fire appliances to the Whitecross area and firefighters currently remain in attendance."