Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Annalise Johnstone's body was discovered in woodland in May 2018

Two hillwalkers initially thought the bloodied body of a young woman at the side of a country road was a mannequin, a trial has heard.

Elaine Bailey was giving evidence in the trial of Jordan Johnstone, 25, and Angela Newlands, 19, who deny murdering Mr Johnstone's sister Annalise.

Mrs Bailey said that she and her husband subsequently realised that they had discovered a body.

She said that there was "a lot of blood" on the woman's neck.

Mr Johnstone and Miss Newlands are accused of stabbing the 22-year-old at the Maggie's Wall Memorial near Dunning, Perthshire in May 2018.

Mrs Bailey, 55, told the trial that her attention was initially drawn to the "appalling" amount of litter on the verge.

She said that she then looked over a low stone wall and "caught sight of something that looked a bit strange".

Mrs Bailey said the person was "face down with one leg slightly raised."

'Lot of blood'

She said: "There was a lot of matted blood.

"It looked like hair colour at first then I realised it was a lot of dried blood at the base of the head, on the neck.

"We knew we had to call the emergency services but we did have a bit of a reality check. We could see a hand but it looked artificial.

"We thought someone might have dumped a mannequin so my husband prodded it with a walking sick. It wasn't, so we dialled 999."

She said a police constable arrived from Auchterarder police station within 10 minutes and told them to sit in their car.

PC Harry Shemper told the trial: "All I could see was the deceased was lying face down and I could see a lot of blood on the head."

The trial at the High Court in Livingston before Lady Scott continues.