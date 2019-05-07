Image caption The incident happened at Myrehead Farm in Whitecross on Monday

Two men who died after a wall collapsed at a farm between Linlithgow and Falkirk have been named by police.

Peter Walker, 53, from Blackburn and 48-year-old James Henderson, who was known as Paul, from Grangemouth were working on the wall when it collapsed.

The incident happened at Myrehead Farm in Whitecross at about 10:10 on Monday.

Two other men, aged 21 and 36, were seriously injured and they are being treated in hospitals in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

One is receiving treatment at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the second is at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said a joint investigation into the incident was continuing.

The Health and Safety Executive have been informed of the incident.

Det Ch Insp Jim Thomson said: "Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families of Peter and Paul, as well as all those affected by this tragic incident, at this very difficult time.

"A multi-agency investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened and provide both men's loved ones, and their workmates, with the answers they require."