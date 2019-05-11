Image caption Dundee West MP Chris Law denies the claims made against him

Dundee West MP Chris Law is being taken to an employment tribunal over claims he failed to protect a former employee from "physical and emotional abuse".

Dundee City councillor Roisin Smith, who had worked as a senior case officer for the SNP MP, has lodged a claim for constructive dismissal.

Her complaint concerns incidents between September 2015 and June 2018.

A spokesperson for Mr Law said he denies all the allegations.

Papers lodged with the tribunal by Ms Smith run to 20 pages.

She claims she was subjected to both verbal, physical and emotional abuse by two other staff members and stated she was constantly undermined and disrespected by Mr Law.

Ms Smith said Mr Law failed to take action to address issues she had raised with him - forcing her to hand in her resignation after, she claims, she was threatened and intimidated by one of the staff members.

A spokesperson for Mr Law said: "Chris denies all the allegations. These were investigated independently and none of the allegations were upheld.

"No claim has been received from the employment tribunal."

A date is yet to be set for the tribunal hearing.