Annalise Johnstone had three deep cuts to her neck, the trial was told

A woman would have died within minutes of sustaining "unsurvivable" neck injuries, a pathologist has told a murder trial.

Dr David Sadler said Annalise Johnstone's post-mortem examination showed three deep, overlapping cuts which severed the main arteries.

Dr Sadler was giving evidence at the trial of Miss Johnstone's brother Jordan, and Angela Newlands.

They both deny murdering her in Dunning, Perthshire, in May last year.

Both accused also deny falsely reporting Miss Johnstone missing, cleaning their car, disposing of a knife and burning items of clothing.

'Extensive haemorrhaging'

Dr Sadler, a senior lecturer in forensic medicine at Dundee University, said the injury to Miss Johnstone's neck would have caused severe external bleeding and the blood would have prevented her from breathing.

The pathologist's main finding was a deep incised 17cm (7in) wound passing across the front of the neck.

He said: "This injury would be expected to be fatal within a few minutes due to extreme blood loss as a result of external blood loss and airway obstruction."

Advocate depute Alex Prentice asked Dr Sadler if the injury would have been survivable.

He replied: "No, generally speaking with an injury of this type I would expect death to occur within a few minutes."

The trial continues at the High Court in Livingston.