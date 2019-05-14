Tayside and Central Scotland

Elderly woman killed in house fire in Polmont

  • 14 May 2019
An elderly woman has died in a large blaze that destroyed her home near Falkirk.

An investigation has been launched into the 72-year-old's death in Dochart Crescent, Polmont.

Firefighters were called just after noon on Monday.

They tackled the blaze for more than six hours.

