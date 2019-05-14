Elderly woman killed in house fire in Polmont
- 14 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An elderly woman has died in a large blaze that destroyed her home near Falkirk.
An investigation has been launched into the 72-year-old's death in Dochart Crescent, Polmont.
Firefighters were called just after noon on Monday.
They tackled the blaze for more than six hours.